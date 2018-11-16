November 2018 Open House + Artist Reception

November 16, 2018

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Join Crossroads Art Center for our November Artist Reception + Open House on November, 16, 2018. Come explore our new exhibitions and discover your next favorite artist. In addition to great art, there will be food trucks, music, magic, and more! Free and open to the public.

Nonprofit Sponsor: UNOS

https://unos.org/

Special Belly Dancing Class and Performance: Ajna Tribal Dancers

Ajna Tribal Dancers are delighted to bring a unique form of “follow the leader” belly dance to Crossroads Art Center so that you can learn a few moves and actually look like you know what you are doing!

Featured Exhibitions:

The Metropolitan Richmond Artists Association Exhibition

Adele Castillo and Student Show, “Variations in Acrylic”

Abstract Polysemy: New Work by Danny Trent and Katherine Goldsby

“The Gift of Again” Wearable Art & Fashion Runway Show with Exhibition to Benefit UNOS

Exhibition Dates: November 16, 2018 – January 7, 2018.

Exhibition Hours: Mondays – Saturdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sundays 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, please contact Savannah Ball, Manager and Marketing Specialist at savannahball@crossroadsartcenter.com.