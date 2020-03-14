NoVA TEEN Book Festival

Sabaa Tahir, a New York Times bestselling author of the Ember Quartet series, leads the line up of 35 authors for the 7th annual NoVaTEEN Book Festival coming to Marshall High School in Falls Church on March 14, 2020. The free Festival, which has grown from around 300 attendees in 2014 to 1,000 last year, brings together authors and readers to celebrate and promote Young Adult (YA) fiction. The festival is free for all to attend. Books are for sale on site and in advance.