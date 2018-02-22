Join us for a panel discussion presented by Historic Richmond, focusing on the neighborhoods of Northside, some of the first electric street car suburbs in the country. Learn about the history of the neighborhood as on of the first “rent to buy” developments, its distinctive architecture and the current revitalization efforts. $20 per person, online registration required.
Northside Streetcars
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
Jan 4, 2018
Jan 6, 2018
Most Popular
Afton: Mountain, Myth, Legend
Crossing Afton Mountain is like crossing the Mississippi, a divide between the east and west of Virginia. more
Made in Virginia 2017 Awards
16 standout products created with passion, integrity and above all, quality craftsmanship. These are Virginia makers at their best. more
Eat, Pie, Love.
When it comes to eating pie, the experience is greater than the sum of its parts. more