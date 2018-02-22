Northside Streetcars

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220

Join us for a panel discussion presented by Historic Richmond, focusing on the neighborhoods of Northside, some of the first electric street car suburbs in the country. Learn about the history of the neighborhood as on of the first “rent to buy” developments, its distinctive architecture and the current revitalization efforts. $20 per person, online registration required.

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
8046443041
