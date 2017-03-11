Come join the Northern Virginia chapter of the Foundation Fighting Blindness to kick off the 12th Annual Northern Virginia VisionWalk with the Northern Virginia VisionWalk Launch & Learn! This fun, free event is a great opportunity to mix and mingle with our Walk Chairs, Team Captains and other Walkers. Get ready to hear from Brigid Doherty, Orientation and Mobility Specialist at Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority as well as Bob Coley and Janet Carsetti from Metropolitan Washington Ear, Inc., a nonprofit organization providing reading and information services for the visually impaired.

We will be distributing materials so that you can paint NoVa yellow and blue and you will also get some great tips on building your team and continuing your fundraising.

Location: Reston Community Center - Lake Anne (1609-A Washington Plaza, Reston) 20190

Date: Saturday, March 11

Registration: 11:00 a.m.

Program & Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

To RSVP, call/email Connor Archibald at (410) 423-0618 and CArchibald@FightBlindness.org. Space is limited so reserve a spot for you and your team today!