Northern Virginia Take Steps Walk

The Greater Washington D.C. / Virginia Chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation will be hosting its annual Take Steps Walk on October 15th from 4:00 – 7:00pm at Reston Town Center. Over 500 supporters will be present on Walk day to raise $80,000 to support the Foundation’s research and patient support services programs. Take Steps for Crohn’s & Colitis is a family-friendly community walk dedicated to raising awareness and mission-critical funds for cures for digestive diseases. The day will be filled with live music, food, kids’ entertainment and educational materials. Register for free today at www.cctakesteps.org/northernvirginia or call 301-287-8494 for further information.