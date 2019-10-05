By joining Take Steps, you will become part of the IBD community, who not only provide support to each other, but who, together, are actively raising money to support the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation fund research into better treatments and ultimately cures for IBD. Join the Take Steps movement to raise funds for IBD and we can celebrate together at the 2019 Northern Virginia Take Steps Walk.
Northern Virginia Take Steps Walk
Woodland Park Crossing 12960 Highland Crossing Dr, Herndon, Virginia 20171
Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Outdoor
Aug 24, 2019
