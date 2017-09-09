Northern Virginia Senior Olympics 2017 Seeks Volunteers

Venues throughout Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia Senior Olympics (NVSO)

September 9-20

Join us at the senior Olympics, an annual celebration of fitness, camaraderie, and living healthy longer! Over 50 events are scheduled at 20 venues. Events include track and field, swimming and diving, Bunco and Scrabble. RSVP Northern Virginia is partnering with the NVSO to recruit volunteers (16+ years) to support the games. Interested? Please email rsvp@volunteerfairfax.org or call 703-403-5360. Athletes and games participants may register at www.nvso.us. All events are free and open to the public.

Venues throughout Northern Virginia 10530 Page Avenue, Virginia 22030 View Map
