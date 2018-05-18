Northern Virginia Fine Arts Festival - 27th Annual

Original works presented by 200+ national artists in a juried show and sale in 11 blocks of outdoor mini-galleries featuring paintings, mixed-media, photography, sculpture, jewelry, and fine craft. Three full days this year! On the weekend, also enjoy free art-making activities in the Family Art Park, and more. Rated in the Top 20 outdoor art shows in North America. Presented by Greater Reston Arts Center (GRACE), a leading non-profit arts organization. $5/adult donation is requested.