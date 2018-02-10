Northern Virginia Ceili

Green Acres Center 4401 Sideburn Rd., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

The Ancient Order of the Hibernians presents the

Northern Virginia Ceili

"Irish Country Dancing"

Green Acres Center, 4401 Sideburn Rd., Fairfax

703-273-6090

The second Saturday each month, October thru December.

Admission:

Adults: $15

Families: $25 (includes all children under 16, and uncles, aunts, and grandparents)

Children under 16: Free

GMU Students (with ID): $5

Free coffee, tea, refreshments

Music by Shepherd's Pie

Sponsored by City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts & Father William Corby Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians

Info
Green Acres Center 4401 Sideburn Rd., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Kids & Family
7033522787
