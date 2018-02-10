The Ancient Order of the Hibernians presents the
Northern Virginia Ceili
"Irish Country Dancing"
Green Acres Center, 4401 Sideburn Rd., Fairfax
703-273-6090
The second Saturday each month, October thru December.
Admission:
Adults: $15
Families: $25 (includes all children under 16, and uncles, aunts, and grandparents)
Children under 16: Free
GMU Students (with ID): $5
Free coffee, tea, refreshments
Music by Shepherd's Pie
Sponsored by City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts & Father William Corby Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians