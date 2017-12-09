Northern Virginia Ceili

Green Acres Center 4401 Sideburn Rd., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

Sat, December 9 6:30 PM - 9:30PM

The Ancient Order of the Hibernians presents the

Northern Virginia Ceili

"Irish Country Dancing"

Green Acres Center, 4401 Sideburn Rd., Fairfax

703-273-6090

The second Saturday each month, October thru December.

Admission:

Adults: $15

Families: $25 (includes all children under 16, and uncles, aunts, and grandparents)

Children under 16: Free

GMU Students (with ID): $5

Free coffee, tea, refreshments

Music by Shepherd's Pie

Sponsored by City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts & Father William Corby Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Info
Green Acres Center 4401 Sideburn Rd., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Kids & Family
7033522787

