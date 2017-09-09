Northern Virginia Ceili

Green Acres Center, 4401 Sideburn Rd, Fairfax

703-273-6090

(walking distance from the GMU Campus at the dead end of Sideburn Road)

The Second Saturday of each month.

Family Irish Country Dancing

Admission:

Adults $15

Children under 18 Free

Families $25 (includes all children

under 18, uncles, aunts, and grandparents)

GMU Students (with ID) $5

Free Coffee, Tea, and Irish soda Bread

Music by

Shepherd’s Pie

Sponsored by:

Father William Corby Division, Ancient Order of Hibernians

Mike Torrey, President, 571-332-4739

City of Fairfax, Commission on the Arts

Joanna Ormesher, Director,

Cultural Arts and Marketing

www.fairfaxva.gov/culturalarts