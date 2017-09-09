Northern Virginia Ceili

Green Acres Center, 4401 Sideburn Rd, Fairfax
703-273-6090
(walking distance from the GMU Campus at the dead end of Sideburn Road)
The Second Saturday of each month.
Family Irish Country Dancing
Admission:
Adults $15
Children under 18 Free
Families $25 (includes all children
under 18, uncles, aunts, and grandparents)
GMU Students (with ID) $5
Free Coffee, Tea, and Irish soda Bread
Music by
Shepherd’s Pie
Sponsored by:
Father William Corby Division, Ancient Order of Hibernians
Mike Torrey, President, 571-332-4739
City of Fairfax, Commission on the Arts
Joanna Ormesher, Director,
Cultural Arts and Marketing
www.fairfaxva.gov/culturalarts