Northern Virginia Ceili

Green Acres Center 4401 Sideburn Rd., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

The Ancient Order of the Hibernians presents the

"Irish Country Dancing"

Green Acres Center, 4401 Sideburn Rd., Fairfax

703-273-6090

The second Saturday each month.

Admission: Adults: $15; Families: $25 (includes all children under 16, and uncles, aunts, and grandparents); Children under 16: Free; GMU Students (with ID): $5

Free coffee, tea, and Irish soda bread

Dance Instruction: Marilyn Moore

Music by Shepherd's Pie

Sponsored by City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts & Father William Corby Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians

