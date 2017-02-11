The Ancient Order of the Hibernians presents the
Northern Virginia Ceili
"Irish Country Dancing"
Green Acres Center, 4401 Sideburn Rd., Fairfax
703-273-6090
The second Saturday each month.
Admission: Adults: $15; Families: $25 (includes all children under 16, and uncles, aunts, and grandparents); Children under 16: Free; GMU Students (with ID): $5
Free coffee, tea, and Irish soda bread
Dance Instruction: Marilyn Moore
Music by Shepherd's Pie
Sponsored by City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts & Father William Corby Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians
Info
Green Acres Center 4401 Sideburn Rd., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
please enable javascript to view