The Ancient Order of the Hibernians presents the

Northern Virginia Ceili

"Irish Country Dancing"

Green Acres Center, 4401 Sideburn Rd., Fairfax

703-273-6090

The second Saturday each month.

Admission: Adults: $15; Families: $25 (includes all children under 16, and uncles, aunts, and grandparents); Children under 16: Free; GMU Students (with ID): $5

Free coffee, tea, and Irish soda bread

Dance Instruction: Marilyn Moore

Music by Shepherd's Pie

Sponsored by City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts & Father William Corby Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians