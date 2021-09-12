Enjoy an afternoon of fun music, food, beverages and dancing in the sand at the 3rd Annual Northern Neck Beach Music Festival located in the Historic Beach Community of Colonial Beach, VA.

Headlining for the 3rd year are The Embers. Our lead DJ will be WWER's 88.1 Craig Jennings from the Beach Breeze and Grooves Show. Opening band to be announced 7/1/2021.

Bring a chair or purchase a tent...it will be a great day!

To purchase a tent; which includes Tent and 2 tickets for $250...great way to spend the afternoon shaded from the sun with friend! email us at beachmusiccbva@gmail.com or call Cathy at 240-994-3642. Limited tents available.

Enjoy great Seafood from Densons and Southern BBQ from Wiley's. Craft Beer, Wine and Beer.