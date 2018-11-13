The Richmond World Affairs Council proudly presents its November Program:

"The North Korea Dilemma"

Our two panel speakers are Col. Lawrence Wilkerson and Dr. Todd Sechser.

Col. Wilkerson is Distinguished Professor at the College of William & Mary with former positions at the Department of State and the U.S. Army, and Dr. Sechser is a Professor from the University of Virginia and former Nuclear Security Fellow at the Council of Foreign Relations as well as former National Security Fellow at Harvard University.

Join us for an informative evening lecture with our distinguished speakers and connect with other engaged members of the Richmond Community to discuss important foreign affairs matters!

For more information and to RSVP, please visit: http://www.richmondworldaffairs.org/our-events/the-north-korea-dilemma/