Norfolk Society of Arts Spring Lecture and Luncheon

to Google Calendar - Norfolk Society of Arts Spring Lecture and Luncheon - 2018-05-07 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Norfolk Society of Arts Spring Lecture and Luncheon - 2018-05-07 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Norfolk Society of Arts Spring Lecture and Luncheon - 2018-05-07 10:30:00 iCalendar - Norfolk Society of Arts Spring Lecture and Luncheon - 2018-05-07 10:30:00

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510

Meryl Gordon, award winning author and Director of Magazine Writing at the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, NYU, discusses her recent book, "Bunny Mellon: The Life of an American Style Legend" in a lecture entitled "Bunny Mellon: The Pursuit of Perfection." Afterwards, the NSA will host their annual spring luncheon/fundraiser for the Chrysler Museum of Art. The lecture is free and open to the public. For information on luncheon tickets, please contact the Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk VA.

Info
Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Talks & Readings
757.664.6200
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Norfolk Society of Arts Spring Lecture and Luncheon - 2018-05-07 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Norfolk Society of Arts Spring Lecture and Luncheon - 2018-05-07 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Norfolk Society of Arts Spring Lecture and Luncheon - 2018-05-07 10:30:00 iCalendar - Norfolk Society of Arts Spring Lecture and Luncheon - 2018-05-07 10:30:00
Blaze A Trail Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular