Norfolk Society of Arts Spring Lecture and Luncheon

Meryl Gordon, award winning author and Director of Magazine Writing at the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, NYU, discusses her recent book, "Bunny Mellon: The Life of an American Style Legend" in a lecture entitled "Bunny Mellon: The Pursuit of Perfection." Afterwards, the NSA will host their annual spring luncheon/fundraiser for the Chrysler Museum of Art. The lecture is free and open to the public. For information on luncheon tickets, please contact the Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk VA.