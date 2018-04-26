Norfolk NATO Festival Flag Raising

Visit 29 Countries, No Passport Required!

At the Norfolk NATO Festival, guests will experience the sights, smells, sounds and tastes of the 29 Member Countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization! Norfolk is home to the only NATO Command outside of Europe and the Norfolk NATO Festival celebrates its presence in our city.

On Thursday afternoon, at 5pm, visit Scope Plaza for the NATO Flag Raising Ceremony - a military presentation featuring music and colorful displays of NATO Member Nation Flags and uniforms.

Saturday morning, enjoy the Parade of Nations in Downtown Norfolk at 10:00am. Colorful floats represent each NATO Country and are accompanied by local and visiting high school marching bands, along with International Military Bands.

Immediately following the Parade of Nations, interact with NATO Representatives and visit the 29 NATO tents at NATO Fest International Village. Explore international heritage with cultural performances, international art, cuisine and beer.