"The golden-voiced Palka..." (Washington Post) returns after her Helen Hayes Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical win for ON AIR, with partner and acclaimed producer Nathan Ellman-Bell for their signature humor, style, and incredible musicianship. This genre-defying duo will span pop, musical theater, folk, jazz, originals, and more in their third performance together at Creative Cauldron. Check out thier debut new single "I Got a Thing for You," under ther pandemic-created group Wild Idol.
Nora Palka & Nathan Ellman-Bell
Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046
