Noon Year's Eve at the VLM

Blast off into the new year with the Virginia Living Museum's space adventure-themed Stellar Noon Year’s Eve party! It’s a celebration of the new year at 12 noon instead of 12 midnight, so the whole family can participate. Come dressed for your space adventure, meet your favorite Star Wars characters and enjoy a variety of fun, spacey activities, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Animal shows at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Surprise countdown to noon! Included in museum admission. The museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.