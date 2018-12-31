Once again the year has rolled around to the Virginia Living Museum’s Noon Year’s Eve! It’s a celebration of the new year at 12 noon instead of 12 midnight, so the whole family can participate. Come dressed for this space-adventure-themed party, meet your favorite Star Wars characters, and enjoy a variety of fun, space-y activities. Surprise countdown to noon! Activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; included in museum admission. The museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 757-595-1900.
