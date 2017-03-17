"Noises Off" at The Little Theatre of Norfolk

Noises Off

by Michael Frayn

March 10 - April 2, 2017

Fri/Sat 8 PM; Sun 2:30 PM

$9/$15/$18

Called the funniest farce ever written, “Noises Off” presents a manic menagerie as a cast of itinerant actors rehearses a flop called “Nothing’s On” – only hours before the curtain goes up. Slamming doors, clattering tea sets, shattering windows, and slippery sardines all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play. Yet, the show must go on; despite the catastrophe being played out on stage and the vicious antics among the actors backstage.

Following the success of last season’s hit show, “The Women,” director Kathy Strouse returns to helm the madcap action of “Noises Off.” Will the actors be ready to take their places? Will everyone make it out alive? And why in the world are there so many plates of sardines?

"Noises Off" is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

