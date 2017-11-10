Noises Off

Friday, November 10 at 8 p.m. / Hailed by the New York Post as “the funniest farce ever written,” “Noises Off” is the quintessential backstage farce. A cast of itinerant actors rehearse a doomed flop called Nothing's On, but the real story is what’s happening behind the scenes. Love affairs, slamming doors, cumbersome props, missed cues and offstage intrigue steal the show in this Tony Award-winning Broadway hit.

Tickets are $23 for adults, $21 for senior citizens and $12 for non-SU students. Purchase tickets at the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre box office; call 540/665-4569 or go to www.conservatoryperforms.org. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and two hours before this performance at the venue. All Shenandoah employees can pick up free tickets for performances at any time. Free “rush” tickets are available to SU students two hours prior to this performance.