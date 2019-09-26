Category A $45 | Category B $35 | Category C $20

A female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe, Nobuntu has drawn acclaim for its inventive performances that range from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro-jazz to gospel. The ensemble’s concerts are performed with pure voices, augmented by minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments, and authentic dance movements. The ensemble represents a new generation of young African women singers who celebrate and preserve their culture, beauty, and heritage through art.