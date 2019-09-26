Nobuntu

to Google Calendar - Nobuntu - 2019-09-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nobuntu - 2019-09-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nobuntu - 2019-09-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - Nobuntu - 2019-09-26 19:30:00

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Category A $45 | Category B $35 | Category C $20

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under, 20%-30% subscription discounts available

A female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe, Nobuntu has drawn acclaim for its inventive performances that range from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro-jazz to gospel. The ensemble’s concerts are performed with pure voices, augmented by minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments, and authentic dance movements. The ensemble represents a new generation of young African women singers who celebrate and preserve their culture, beauty, and heritage through art.

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Nobuntu - 2019-09-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nobuntu - 2019-09-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nobuntu - 2019-09-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - Nobuntu - 2019-09-26 19:30:00
See What's Inside

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular