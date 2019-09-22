It takes courage, persistence and a great deal of talent to create and perform within a genre of already impeccable standards. Zimbabwean quintet Nobuntu are blessed with all three. The award-winning female a cappella ensemble has drawn international acclaim for its beautiful harmonies, pure voices and captivating performances. Enhanced by traditional percussive rhythms and movement, Nobuntu’s performances soar, featuring a wide array of music from its homeland of Zimbabwe to a rich tapestry of Afro Jazz and Gospel.
Nobuntu
Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601
Concerts & Live Music
