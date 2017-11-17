The internationally acclaimed female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe performs a stirring mix of traditional Zimbabwean music, afro jazz, gospel, and crossover in their first American tour. Their pure voices are augmented by minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments, such as the mbira (thumb piano), and organic, authentic dance movements. Named after the African concept of humbleness, love, unity, purpose, and family from a woman’s perspective, this ensemble represents a new generation of African women who celebrate and preserve the beauty of their culture and heritage through song. The ensemble was nominated for Best Musician of the Year at the Zimbabwe International Women Awards in 2015, and has performed at festivals and concert halls throughout Europe and Africa. Nobuntu gives “a vibrant and stunning performance full of sparkling energy” (Sunday Times–Passau, Germany). Don’t miss this beautiful and empowering concert.