Niyaz: “The Fourth Light Project”

Azam Ali, vocals

Music can be a universal line of communication, highlighting shared human values and a desire for unity. Iranian-Canadian ensemble Niyaz embraces this idea, connecting the East and the West through their music—serving as a sanctuary in the modern world of polarized ideologies and bridging the gap of understanding and tolerance. This groundbreaking new show, based on their album, “The Fourth Light,” is a live musical and sacred dance performance combined with interactive technologies and advanced projection and body-mapping techniques that respond to sound and movement in real time. Created in collaboration with interactive designer and visual artist Jerome Delapierre, “The Fourth Light” provides a unique narrative and an immersive, multi-sensory experience.

This program is part of the Moss Arts Center project, SALAAM: Exploring Muslim Cultures. This project is made possible by a grant from the Association of Performing Arts Professionals; Building Bridges: Arts Culture and Identity, a component of the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation; and the Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art.