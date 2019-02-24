Ninth Annual Israeli Film Festival – “The Cakemaker”

A film by Eran Riklis l 104 minutes l Drama

English, Hebrew, German

Thomas, a young German baker, is having an affair with Oren, an Israeli married man who has frequent business visits in Berlin. When Oren dies in a car crash in Israel, Thomas travels to Jerusalem seeking for answers regarding his death. Under a secret identity, Thomas infiltrates into the life of Anat, his lover’s newly widowed wife, who owns a small Café in downtown Jerusalem. Thomas starts to work for her and create German cakes and cookies that help her business thrive and her son overcome his grief. The encounter with the unfamiliar reality will make Thomas involved in Anat’s life in a way far beyond his anticipation, and to protect the truth he will stretch his lie to a point of no return. Pastry dough is far from the only thing that requires—and receives—delicate handling in “The Cakemaker”, a tender, tactile and just-sweet-enough story of hidden love, challenged faith and unwittingly shared grief.

*Mature Content: Recommended for adult audiences; appropriate for persons over 18.

