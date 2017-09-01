NINE ROSES Pop - Up + Trunk Show

September 1 - September 3

September 1 5 PM - 9 PM

September 2 11 AM - 6 PM

September 3 12 PM - 4 PM

Nine Roses Jewelers is excited to host their first ever pop-up event with Quirk Gallery. Owners and jewelry designers Nick DeRosa and Eliza Spell DeRosa will be showcasing a selection of their favorite designers work from their shop, including bold statement pieces and everyday wares. Nick and Eliza will also be debuting their new in-house line of engagement jewelry.

This event will begin during RVA First Fridays on September 1. It will continue through the weekend with Eliza, Nick, and the Nine Roses team on hand to answer any questions about pieces, designers, or their flagship location in the Museum District.

More about Nine Roses:

Nine Roses is a meticulously curated jewelry shop and lifestyle brand that values the intimate connection between individuals and their adornment. We believe in modern techniques rooted in tradition and sacred beauty. Seeking to live beyond the ordinary, Nine Roses is inspired by transformation, spontaneity, and an ever growing sense of wonder.

More about Nick + Eliza:

Nick DeRosa and Eliza Spell DeRosa have 19 years of combined experience in the jewelry industry, including a successful jewelry collection, teaching at the Denver School of Metal Arts, and education backgrounds in sculpture and jewelry design from Alfred University, VCU School of the Arts and New Approach School for Jewelers. Disheartened by the lack of modern, non-traditional jewelry in Richmond, Nick and Eliza launched Nine Roses Jewelers with a vision to provide an exceptional in-store experience for individuals to discover and experience truly unique adornment.