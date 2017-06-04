On October 16th, the North Carolina-bred and New Orleans-based Nikki Hill will release her new album ‘Heavy Hearts, Hard Fists’ via Deep Fryed Records. Buoyed by her band’s roaring boogie that’s equal parts Staple Singers and AC/DC, the new album sees Nikki exude a self-assured swagger as her fiery rasp preaches the rock & roll gospel: late nights, hot licks, and intoxicating love.

Raised in the church choir and steeped in R&B and garage rock rumble, Nikki Hill is a spitfire with the soul-drenched voice of Etta James and the tattooed, beehived-hair aura of Cramps’ guitarist Poison Ivy. ‘Heavy Hearts, Hard Fists’ is a showcase for Nikki’s unfettered versatility, whether it’s the debauched bluster of “Struttin'”, the Stonesy barn-burning blues of “(Let Me Tell You ‘Bout) LUV”, or the touching soul ballad “Nothin’ With You”.

Just a couple years ago, Nikki Hill was a bartender with an affinity for punk and a deep love for classic R&B. At her husband (and now guitar-player) Matt Hill’s behest, she stepped out from behind the bar and onto the stage. The response has been ecstatic, and now the band tours the globe relentlessly, stunning audiences with their muscular sound, Matt’s volcanic leads, and, of course, Nikki’s inimitable charisma.