A Night Of “Whodunit?”- A Celebration Of Clue

It was Professor Plum, in the dining room, with a wrench. Or was it Mrs. White, in the kitchen, with the lead pipe? Come find out for yourself!

Riverviews invites you to a private reception for the 32nd Anniversary of Clue the Movie on August 19th at 7pm in the Craddock-Terry Gallery. Tickets are $20 including dessert bar and hors d’oeuvres, and a cast of colorful characters. Cash bar will be open, featuring our usual beers, wine and special themed cocktails. We encourage our guests to dress up for the occasion, but there’s no dress code. Clue the Movie will be shown during the reception. The cult-classic based on the board game follows six house guests as they unravel a murder mystery through multiple alternative endings. Directed by Jonathan Lynn (also directed My Cousin Vinny,) Clue features notable actors and actresses such as Tim Curry, Madeline Khan, Christopher Lloyd and Colleen Camp. The evening will have special guests Charming Underclothes, a regional performance troupe, who will be engaging with you throughout the reception. It should be a night to die for, so get your seat today.