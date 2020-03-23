Join the USO for breakfast and a book signing with Rep. Mark Green, M.D., author of A Night with Saddam. The book highlights a Special Operations Flight Surgeon’s interview with Saddam Hussein on the night of his capture, and the missions which led to their meeting. Admission tickets are $45 each and includes access to the breakfast buffet. Signed copy of books available on site at an additional price.
A Night With Saddam: Breakfast & Book Signing
Sheraton Norfolk Waterside 777 Waterside Drive, Virginia 23508
Charity & Fundraisers, History, Politics & Activism
Feb 28, 2020Feb 29, 2020
