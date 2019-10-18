Are you ready for a “wild” night of spooky animals, trail walks, pumpkin carving, pirates and princesses?

Night of the Living Museum returns to the Virginia Living Museum for its 20th year on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19 from 5:30 to 8:30 pm. This is a not-too-spooky Halloween event is for families with kids ages 12 and under.

Come dressed as your favorite character or wild animal. Trick-or-treat throughout the Museum as you walk through themed galleries filled with characters and decorations! Make creepy crafts and play Halloween games.

Enjoy live animal shows featuring fierce and not-so-fierce Halloween critters. See some of your favorite superheroes and dance on our dance floor in our Changing Exhibits Gallery.

Learn the ways of spiders large and small as well as other creepy crawlies in the lab.

Visit the tooth fairy and other princess favorites. Venture into the cave to seek out pirates and their treats for young trick-or-treaters. Plus, take a nighttime hike along the outdoor boardwalk and see the Dinosaur Discovery Trail by night!

Explore fun science with “Not the Mythbusters” and be sure to look for the large inflatable characters for that perfect photo op! “Not the Mythbusters” show times will be 6:30, 7:00, 7:30, and 8:00 pm.

Tickets to Night of the Living Museum are $10 for VLM members, $15 for non-members. Tickets for sale at the website, thevlm.org/events/museum-events/night-of-the-living-museum/

Also, you can catch a 30-minute family-friendly version of the laser-light-and music show “Fright Light” in the Abbitt Planetarium. Shows are at 6:30, 7, 7:30 and 8 pm. Tickets are $2 for members, $4 for non-members. Planetarium tickets will be sold at the lobby front desk during the event.

Wild Side Café and Wild Things Museum Store will be open all evening.