A Night of Comedy with Ophira Eisenberg

Tickets in Advance:

VIP Admission (includes premier reserved seating plus two drink tickets): $35

General Admission: $25 before

Price at the Door: $30

Ophira Eisbenberg is a Canadian-born stand-up comedian and writer. She hosts NPR’s nationally syndicated comedy trivia show Ask Me Another (airing on 400+ stations) where she interviews, jokes and plays silly games with celebrity guests.

When not immersed in trivia, she can be seen headlining across the United States, Canada and Europe with her unique seamless blend of stand-up and storytelling to her loyal fan base of smart, irreverent comedy lovers. She has appeared on Comedy Central, "This Week At The Comedy Cellar," Kevin Hart’s "LOL Network," HBO’s "Girls," "Gotham Live," "The Late Late Show," "The Today Show" and VH-1.

Eisenberg is a regular host and teller with The Moth and her stories have been featured on The Moth Radio Hour and in two of The Moth’s best-selling books. Her first book, "Screw Everyone: Sleeping My Way to Monogamy" is a comedic memoir about her experiments in the field as a single woman, traveling from futon to futon and flask-to-flask, gathering data, hoping to put it all together and build her own perfect Frankenmate. It was optioned for a feature film.