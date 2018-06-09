Stafford High School chorus students will bring the music, entertainment and excitement of Broadway to the stage when “A Night on Broadway” comes to Stafford High School’s auditorium in Falmouth, Va., June 9, 2018. The evening will include the choice of dinner and show or show only.

“The annual ‘A Night on Broadway’ is a chance for Stafford High School choir students to showcase their musical talents,” said Choral Director for Stafford High School Joe Eveler. “The audience will be entertained by the school’s talented singers with some of the best songs from Broadway. This event is one of the most anticipated each year, and it’s an opportunity to support the students and the music department’s many activities.”

The dinner, which includes antipasto, an assortment of pasta dishes, bread and dessert, begins at 5:30 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets for dinner and show are $20 for adults and $17 for children, students, and senior citizens. Tickets for the show only are $10 for adults and $7 for children, students, and senior citizens. The Dinner & Show tickets must be pre-purchased by emailing evelerja@staffordschools.net. Show only tickets can be purchased at the door. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the high school’s music program.

Stafford High School is located at 63 Indians Lane in Falmouth, Va.