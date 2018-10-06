Night at the Aquarium

Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center 717 General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451

On October 6, from 8pm to 12am, get ready for an all-new experience at the Virginia Aquarium! Night at the Aquarium, presented by Capital Group, is your chance to meet our animal ambassadors, see mermaids, enjoy an orange crush, and dance to the Deloreans, all with a local's only feel. Kick off your shoes, grab a tropical shirt, and join the party!

Tickets are $75 per person and include admission to the event and two drink tickets. This is a 21 and over event, and proceeds benefit the Virginia Aquarium hatchling program!

757-385-3474
