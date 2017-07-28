Nifty 50: Getting the Most Out of Your Prime Lens Workshop

Learn the different characteristics and explore the versatility of the 50mm lens, especially the advantages in low light. A fixed focal length lens forces you to move around in order to achieve the composition you want, allowing you the flexibility to get in close to capture details or pull back and tell more of the story with a wide angle shot. You will leave this workshop with the confidence to carry just one lens to do it all, no matter your photography style! Students must have taken Photo 1: Intro to Photography or have permission from the instructor to take the course. Participants are welcome to bring a bag lunch.

Members $60, Nonmembers $75