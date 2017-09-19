Nick Black Band

Nick Black is quickly becoming one of the most

recognizable names in the pop/soul music scene. His

highly entertaining live show experience features smooth

soul vocals, soaring falsetto, and blazing guitar. Black and his band are bringing together the sounds of old and new, creating something completely unique and entirely original.

Nick released his latest album DEEP BLUE in May 2015

to critical acclaim, featuring two music videos for the tracks “Ocean” and “Worst You Can Do”. His work on the album bridged the gap between his soul music roots and his songwriting allowing Black to come into his own as an artist. Following he release of DEEP BLUE, Nick began touring nationally throughout the midsouth and east coast, using a group of top tier Memphis musicians to back him up.

His debut album, THE SOUL DIARIES, released in 2012, was an amalgamation of music four years in the making. It garnered

critical acclaim within the local and regional soul and R&B

scenes, as well as airplay on international radio.

Black won the 2016 Blues Music Award for “Band of the Year”

for his work with award-winning blues and boogie-woogie band Victor Wainwright & The WildRoots.

Nick has been touring nationally and is currently working on a new album scheduled to be released in 2017.

Tickets $12 adv / $15 door