Alternative Soul music from the heart- for the heart. Nicholas David Mrozinski is a vibrant, dynamic, and multi-talented singer/songwriter/pianist from Saint Paul, MN. For more than a decade, Nicholas has been making music that has been connecting with people, all around the world, on a deeply human level. Nicholas was most recently a finalist, and a fan favorite, as a member of team CeeLo on NBC's Season 3 of The Voice.

Nicholas' music is fully integrated, incorporating many schools of music and thought. His powerful voice, enriching lyrics, and liquid piano playing truly set him apart and are the reason Skope Magazine calls him "an authentic artist of this millennium." His one-of-a-kind sound is passionate, captivating, intelligent, diverse, genuine, fresh, and he truly 'feels' it. It's no wonder why his thriving Twin Cities music scene affectionately refers to him as "the feelin".

With 5 studio albums, national radio play, amazing reviews, many great charity & collaborative efforts under his belt (all prior to his amazing run on The Voice) Nicholas has just released a new 4-song EP on iTunes featuring his single "Say Goodbye." He plans to release a studio album in early 2014, followed by a national tour.