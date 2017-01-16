Next Gen Art - a juried High School Art Show

Arts in the Village Gallery is proud to present Next Gen Art, a juried art show highlighting the work of the next generation of artists from local high schools, running from January 16th through February 28th.

The gallery invited Junior and Senior level students from nearby Tuscarora, Loudoun County, Heritage, Stone Bridge and Broad Run High Schools to submit works. Over 30 two-dimensional works in a variety of mediums were selected for the show by a jury panel of experienced gallery artists.

Arts in the Village Gallery will be giving monetary awards to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners chosen by the jury panel. A select number of additional students will receive Honorable Mention awards. From January 17th through January 27th gallery visitors will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite piece, thereby contributing to the selection of a “People’s Choice” award winner who will receive a gift basket containing donations from a variety of neighborhood businesses. Additionally, show sponsor, Northwest Federal Credit Union will be making a gift to the 1st place winner’s High School art program.

A free, open to the public reception and awards ceremony to honor the student artists will take place Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.

Arts in the Village Gallery, 1601 Village Market Blvd, Suite 116, Leesburg, VA 20175. Tel: 571-442-8661 Email: info@artsinthevillage.com Website: http://www.artsinthevillage.com/