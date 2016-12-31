New Year's Tease - Brews & Burlesque

to Google Calendar - New Year's Tease - Brews & Burlesque - 2016-12-31 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Year's Tease - Brews & Burlesque - 2016-12-31 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Year's Tease - Brews & Burlesque - 2016-12-31 22:00:00 iCalendar - New Year's Tease - Brews & Burlesque - 2016-12-31 22:00:00

Strangeways Brewing 2277A Dabney Rd, Virginia, Virginia 23230

Ring in the new year with your favorite burlesque and variety stars. There will be no lack of tasty beverage to toast as the clock strikes twelve at Strangeways Brewing.

Admission includes a midnight toast, snack, and a raffle ticket.

Starring:

Ego Von Hubris - full-time gentleman, part-time coffeepot;

Murphy Lawless - the heavy metal princess;

Sally Stardust - fuel for the imagination;

Mindi Mimosa of DC - better than brunch;

with Nudie Newbie Cate Hysteria

and host comedian Richard Woody.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $13 at the door, and are limited!. As always, you pay no ticket fee. 21+ Free off-street parking.

blacklistburlesque.com/buy-tickets.html

Info

Strangeways Brewing 2277A Dabney Rd, Virginia, Virginia 23230 View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

8044042669

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - New Year's Tease - Brews & Burlesque - 2016-12-31 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Year's Tease - Brews & Burlesque - 2016-12-31 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Year's Tease - Brews & Burlesque - 2016-12-31 22:00:00 iCalendar - New Year's Tease - Brews & Burlesque - 2016-12-31 22:00:00

TGL Subscribe Image

Events

View more
Gift Subscription All Set

Most Popular

Built with Metro Publisher™