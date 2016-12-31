New Year's Tease - Brews & Burlesque

Ring in the new year with your favorite burlesque and variety stars. There will be no lack of tasty beverage to toast as the clock strikes twelve at Strangeways Brewing.

Admission includes a midnight toast, snack, and a raffle ticket.

Starring:

Ego Von Hubris - full-time gentleman, part-time coffeepot;

Murphy Lawless - the heavy metal princess;

Sally Stardust - fuel for the imagination;

Mindi Mimosa of DC - better than brunch;

with Nudie Newbie Cate Hysteria

and host comedian Richard Woody.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $13 at the door, and are limited!. As always, you pay no ticket fee. 21+ Free off-street parking.

blacklistburlesque.com/buy-tickets.html