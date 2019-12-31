New Years at Noon

The biggest and best New Year's celebration in Roanoke! This family-friendly, alcohol-free event will ring in the New Year at noon with a bouncy ball drop of 100,000 balls!
Tickets are $10/person and can be purchased at www.newyearsatnoon.com. Children under 2 yrs. are free.
Activities include:
-$20,000 Dice Roll Challenge presented by Burchett Homes
-7 fun-filled inflatables
-Character appearances (schedule TBA)
-Balloon art
-Face painting
-Magic show
-Stilt walkers
-Jugglers
-Photo booth
and of course, the 100,000 bouncy ball drop!