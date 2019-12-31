New Years at Noon

Berglund Special Events Center 710 Williamson Road NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The biggest and best New Year's celebration in Roanoke! This family-friendly, alcohol-free event will ring in the New Year at noon with a bouncy ball drop of 100,000 balls!

Tickets are $10/person and can be purchased at www.newyearsatnoon.com. Children under 2 yrs. are free.

Activities include:

-$20,000 Dice Roll Challenge presented by Burchett Homes

-7 fun-filled inflatables

-Character appearances (schedule TBA)

-Balloon art

-Face painting

-Magic show

-Stilt walkers

-Jugglers

-Photo booth

and of course, the 100,000 bouncy ball drop!

5408532274
