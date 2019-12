It's almost 2020!

Celebrate the coming of a New Year with us and enjoy an elegant night out at Salacia.

Come early to enjoy a special 5 course dinner with 3 seating options available 5pm,7pm and 9pm. Dinner includes the Catch 31 Fish House & Bar New Years Eve party. A Reservations only dinner, call 757.213.3474 to reserve your spot!

We can't wait to celebrate with you!