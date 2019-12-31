New Years Eve at the Hilton Virginia Beach

Let's celebrate the New Year 2020!

Celebrate the end of 2019 at Catch 31 on December 31st at Catch's New Years Eve 2019 Party!

Monday, December 31st, 2019 step out on the red carpet entry and party into the New Year with a special 3-course dinner menu from Catch 31, starting at 6pm. (Must make dinner reservations separately) * Dinner reservations include Catch 31 party package!* Call 757.213.3474 to make your reservation!

After dinner, join us for the best NYE party with LIVE entertainment with dueling DJ's.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed for the occasion with cocktail attire recommended. Event is 21 years of age and up.

Catch 31 party packages DO NOT INCLUDE DINNER. Dinner reservations start at $89 plus tax and gratuity per person.

Catch 31 Party Package ($50 per person):

- Admission to party only ( Does not include dinner)

- (1) Complimentary mini-bottle of champagne

- 3 drink tickets

- Party favors

- Midnight snack to go

Dinner Reservation($89 per person plus tax and gratuity)

- 3 Course prefix menu + Catch 31 Party Package

**Complimentary coat check + valet available.**

Don't miss this special night to remember!

For Catch 31 dinner reservations and more information please call 757.213.3474.