Ring in the New Year with the Tides Inn at Chesapeake Restaurant. Our culinary team will be crafting a selection of decadent favorites perfect for celebrating with friends and family. Mercy Creek will be joining us for live music from 5:30pm to 8:30pm. Enjoy libations until 1:00am to continue your celebrations at our bar.
New Year’s Eve Dinner at the Tides Inn
The Tides Inn 480 King Carter Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia 22480
