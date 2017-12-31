New Year’s Eve Casino Masquerade Ball

Hosted by the James Madison Belle Grove Foundation

Sunday, December 31 at 8pm to 12:30am

The James Madison Belle Grove Foundation is hosting our Annual New Year’s Eve charity event – The James Madison Belle Grove Foundation Casino Masquerade Ball. Belle Grove Plantation’s Masquerade Ball is famous for its intriguing party guests and excitement during the evening as everybody will show off their most fabulous masquerade masks and New Year’s party attire!

Food and Drink

Heavy hors d’oeuvres / Champagne and Wine Open Bar

Dress Code

The dress for the Casino Masquerade Ball is a masquerade mask and formal wear. Suit or Tux for the gentlemen and formal or cocktail dress for the ladies.