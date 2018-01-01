New Year's Day Good Luck Dinner

to Google Calendar - New Year's Day Good Luck Dinner - 2018-01-01 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Year's Day Good Luck Dinner - 2018-01-01 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Year's Day Good Luck Dinner - 2018-01-01 13:00:00 iCalendar - New Year's Day Good Luck Dinner - 2018-01-01 13:00:00

Belle Grove Plantation Bed & Breakfast 9221 Belle Grove Drive, Virginia 22485

After a fun filled night at our New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball, join us for New Year’s Day Good Luck Dinner. According to Southern tradition that dates to the 1700s, this meal with Southern- Style Collard Greens, Black-eyed Pea, Cornbread, Hoppin’ John and Ham will bring you fortune in the year to come.

Belle Grove Plantation is a great place to share that special meal with your family and friends. New Year’s Day Good Luck Dinner is set in our historic mansion in a family style tables. Bring family and friends or make new friends as we break bread together.

Info
Belle Grove Plantation Bed & Breakfast 9221 Belle Grove Drive, Virginia 22485 View Map
Food & Drink, History, Parents
5406217340
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - New Year's Day Good Luck Dinner - 2018-01-01 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Year's Day Good Luck Dinner - 2018-01-01 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Year's Day Good Luck Dinner - 2018-01-01 13:00:00 iCalendar - New Year's Day Good Luck Dinner - 2018-01-01 13:00:00
Broaden Horizons Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular