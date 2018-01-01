After a fun filled night at our New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball, join us for New Year’s Day Good Luck Dinner. According to Southern tradition that dates to the 1700s, this meal with Southern- Style Collard Greens, Black-eyed Pea, Cornbread, Hoppin’ John and Ham will bring you fortune in the year to come.

Belle Grove Plantation is a great place to share that special meal with your family and friends. New Year’s Day Good Luck Dinner is set in our historic mansion in a family style tables. Bring family and friends or make new friends as we break bread together.