New Music Ensemble: "Setz die Segel zur Sonne"

Ruth C. Horton Gallery and Grand Lobby

Kyle Hutchins, artistic director

"Setz die Segel zur Sonne (Set Sail for the Sun)"

From "Aus den sieben Tagen," Karlheinz Stockhausen, May 1968

play a tone for so long

until you hear its individual vibrations

hold the tone

and listen to the tones of the others

- to all of them together, not to individual ones –

and slowly move your tone

until you arrive at complete harmony

and the whole sound turns to gold

to pure, gently shimmering fire

What do these words sound like? What do those sounds look like?

Join us for a night of “intuitive music” and mutual response to words, sight, and sound. Sketchbooks and pencils provided for guests while supplies last.

Join the Virginia Tech New Music Ensemble for an evening of Karlheinz Stockhausen's "Set Sail for the Sun," a seminal text work of intuitive music from the collection "From the Seven Days" in the Ruth C. Horton Gallery and Grand Lobby in conjunction with the exhibition by Ray Kass.

The New Music Ensemble focuses on the discussion, performance, and artistry of experimental music since 1970, including works of indeterminancy, free and structured improvisation, graphic notation, and contemporary performance practices.