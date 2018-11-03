S. Max Edelson studies the history of colonial British America and the Atlantic world. His research seeks to describe the material as well as the cultural dimensions of new world colonization. His book, The New Map of Empire: How Britain Imagined America before Independence (Harvard University Press, 2017), studies the cartographic record of empire in British America in the generation before the American Revolution. The book features a dynamic digital archive of 257 maps and map collections. Edelson is co-director of the UVA Early American Seminar at Monticello, an ongoing research seminar devoted critiquing research in progress on colonial America, the American Revolution, the early republic and related fields.

Book signing to follow the lecture. For more information on this event or membership, contact dawn.greggs@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3813.

The Fry-Jefferson Map Society hosts this workshop. Free for Fry-Jefferson Society members and discounted for Semper Virginia Society members.

To inquire about purchasing a book contact the Virginia Shop at 804.692.3524.

LIMITED FREE PARKING IS AVAILABLE UNDER THE LIBRARY.