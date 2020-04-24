Friday, April 24 at 7:30PM

Saturday, April 25 at 7:30PM

Sunday, April 26 at 2:30PM

Set in an intimate black box studio and directed each year by a different distinguished guest artist, Opera Up Close features small ensembles, but big ideas. This year’s performance explores new American voices in opera, including three new works about the conflict between our internal and external lives. The program features excerpts from “Carnival of Souls,” an opera in progress by Shenandoah Conservatory’s Jonathan Newman based on the 1962 cult horror film; Christopher Weiss’ comic short opera “Service Provider,” commissioned by Washington National Opera; and Laura Kaminsky’s “As One,” a two-person chamber opera about the journey of a transgender person transitioning from male to female.