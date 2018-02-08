Never Sleep Alone Again: Dating profile hacks for guys

to Google Calendar - Never Sleep Alone Again: Dating profile hacks for guys - 2018-02-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Never Sleep Alone Again: Dating profile hacks for guys - 2018-02-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Never Sleep Alone Again: Dating profile hacks for guys - 2018-02-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Never Sleep Alone Again: Dating profile hacks for guys - 2018-02-08 19:00:00

Primetime Bar & Grille 1250 James Swart Cir , Fairfax, Virginia 22303

Every single guy knows that love is a battlefield. With so many dating apps and websites available, how is a guy able to differentiate himself? When you only have a split second to catch a gal’s eye, are your images and bio helping or hurting you?

This 60-minute session is designed to provide men with tips and tricks—delivered from a single woman’s perspective—to help them get swiped. Attendees will enjoy a fun and candid session that addresses image creation and selection, personal profile development, conversation strategies, and date follow-up.

$25.00 via RSVP or cash at the door.

Session hosted by Frances Reimers, founder and CEO, Firestarter

Info
Primetime Bar & Grille 1250 James Swart Cir , Fairfax, Virginia 22303 View Map
Comedy, Education & Learning, Workshops
to Google Calendar - Never Sleep Alone Again: Dating profile hacks for guys - 2018-02-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Never Sleep Alone Again: Dating profile hacks for guys - 2018-02-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Never Sleep Alone Again: Dating profile hacks for guys - 2018-02-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Never Sleep Alone Again: Dating profile hacks for guys - 2018-02-08 19:00:00
Subscribe - Feast Your Eyes

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular