Mark your calendar and be prepared to get educated and motivated by the Influance Hair Care team with 15 outstanding classes being offered during NES 2018 Color Matters! This is our biggest hair show/ symposium of the year for hair care knowledge, learning, and sharing by professionals for professionals! Don't miss out! The information you will gain from attending classes is endless: blonding, color placement, basic color theory, trichology, natural hair, custom wigs, gray coverage, foiling, color melting, product knowledge and more! Don't forget to enjoy a weekend of fun and entertainment at our social gatherings with live music, fashion and hair showcase, and cash bar. Be sure to take a look at the weekend schedule on our site for more details!